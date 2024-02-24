IBPS Specialist Officer 2024 Interview Call List Released At ibps.in. | Freepik

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final list of candidates chosen for the interview stage of IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2024 on its official website ibps.in.

After the prior announcement of the IBPS SO Mains result 2024, candidates can now access and download their scorecards.

Based on the official announcement, interviews are set to take place in February and March 2024. Applicants are encouraged to check the IBPS website frequently for any new information. Additionally, they will need to submit scanned versions of their eligibility documents using a link on the website.

Candidates who have successfully passed the Main examination round are now able to view the Interview Call List for IBPS SO 2024. To access the list, candidates need to follow these instructions:

Visit the official website and click on the ‘CRP-SPL-XIII’ link on the homepage.

Next, click on the ‘Notification Under CRP-SPL-XIII’ link.

The IBPS SO Interview List notice will be displayed, where candidates can search for their roll number.

Additionally, a direct link to check the IBPS SO Interview Call List is provided for convenience.

The IBPS SO interview is worth 100 marks. Candidates need to achieve at least 40% to pass, while SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates need to obtain 35%.

