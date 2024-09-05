IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Result Declared; Check Here |

The results of the preliminary exam for probationary officers in regional rural banks were released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday (IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024). The results for a select group of candidates have been made public. Those who have got an SMS on their registered mobile numbers can check their examination update on ibps.in, according to a notification posted on the institute's website.

Up until September 11, the outcome will be accessible on the institute's website. The IBPS RRB PO preliminary exam was held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024. RRB Clerk and PO exams were held to fill 9923 Group A - Officers (Scales I, II, and III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions in Regional Rural Banks.

The equi-percentile approach will be used to alter the Online Examination scores in order to preserve fairness across different exam sessions. Completed scores will be rounded to two decimal places in order to guarantee accurate performance assessment.

How to check?

Candidates must enter their registration number or roll number, password, or date of birth as login credentials in order to view the RRB PO result online.



-Visit ibps.in.

-Go to the home page and click on the link for the RRB PO Prelims results.

-Enter the registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate as your login credentials.

-Send it in and see the outcome.

In order to proceed to the Online Main Examination, candidates must meet the minimum scores required in each section and overall. Cutoff scores will be established as per the quantity of openings in each State/UT. Only when the process of provisional allocation is finished will the results be made public.