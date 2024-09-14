 IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale 1 Prelims Result 2024 Declared
For the purpose of hiring multifunctional office assistants and scale 1, 2, and 3 offers, the institute administers the IBPS CRD-RRB XIII exam.

SunidhiUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
The Common Recruitment Process (CRP) preliminary results for the hiring of scale 1 officers in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official website, ibps.in, candidates will be able to view and obtain their IBPS results for RRB scale 1 officers.

For the purpose of hiring multifunctional office assistants and scale 1, 2, and 3 offers, the institute administers the IBPS CRD-RRB XIII exam. Candidates will be hired by 43 banks nationwide based on how well they performed in the IBPS RRB results.

The 9923 group A officers (scale I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) positions at the regional rural banks are the focus of this recruitment campaign.

How to check?

-Go to ibps.in, the official website of the IBPS.
-On the homepage, click the link for the IBPS CRP-RRBs XIII results.
-Enter your date of birthdate, password, and registration or roll number now.
-A display of the IBPS RRB preliminary results will occur.
-Checkmarks earned and additional information displayed on the result page.
-Save the scorecard to your device for future use.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2024

The qualified candidates' online IBPS RRB PO Main exam will take place in September or October.

According to official notice, a sufficient number of candidates in each category, not to exceed three times the declared vacancies in each state, shall be called for interviews, subject to availability, based on the number of vacancies available.

The candidates who are shortlisted for an interview will not receive their scores from the Online Main Examination until the interview procedure is finished, according to the statement.

