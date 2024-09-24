IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Prelims Result To Be Declared This Week; Check Latest Update Here

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 |

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is anticipated to make an announcement about the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 this week. Examinees can access and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in, by logging in. The result is expected to be released on September 29, although there is no official confirmation.



IBPS held the preliminary exam for the recruitment of RRB Clerks on August 10, 17, and 18.

The number of candidates, the exam's difficulty level, and each candidate's total performance will all have an impact on the cut-off marks. Based on the candidates' total scores and the cut-off marks, a merit list will be created. The only applicants who can take the main exam are those who make it onto the merit list.

How to check result when released?

-Visit ibps.in, the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

-Click the link to the results. Locate and select the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Result 2024 link from the homepage.

-In the required fields, provide your Registration Number, Roll Number, Password, and Date of Birth. If asked, enter the captcha code.

-Click the Submit button after providing your login information.

-The screen will show your IBPS RRB Clerk result. You can verify your qualification status and score.

-For later use, download and print the outcome.

IBPS Mains Exam 2024



According to the official notification, candidates who pass the RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2024 will be able to take the Mains exam, which is set for October 6.



The five components of the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains test are Computer Knowledge, English/Hindi Language, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and General Awareness. There will be 200 questions on the test, each worth one mark, for a total of 200 marks. The test will take two hours for candidates to finish.