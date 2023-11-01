IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2023 | (Representational)

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment results under reserved lists of Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 in regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO 2023). Those candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB clerk/PO exam can check the provisional allotment result on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS conducted IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam on August 12, 13, and 19. IBPS RRB PO 2023 prelims exam was held on August 5 and 6, 2023.

Meanwhile the IBPS PO Mains exam was held on the 10th and 16th of September 2023. The IBPS RRB PO Result was declared on 25th September 2023.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 mains exam was conducted on September 16, 2023.

Direct Link for IBPS RRB Clerk provisional allotment result

Direct Link for IBPS RRB PO provisional allotment result

The provisional allotment result under the reserve list will be available on the official website till November 30, 2023.

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age.

The provisional allotment from the reserve list for the posts of Officers Scale-II & Scale-III will be made subsequently only after all the RRBs complete their process of appointment and communicate the vacancies to IBPS.

Read Also IBPS PO Main Exam 2023: Candidates From Manipur Allowed to Change Center

Steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personal Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result for CRP-RRBs-XI- Office Assistant & Officer Scale- I Provisional Allotment Reserve-List)".

You will be redirected to a new page, click on Office Assistant or Officer Scale-I result link.

Now, enter your registration number and password.

Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.