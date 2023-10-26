IBPS PO Prelims Result Scorecard Out At ibps.in; Check Steps To Download

Representative Image

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard on ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check and download the scorecard through the official website.

The scorecard will remain on the website from October 25 to November 5, 2023.

The result was announced on October 18, 2023.

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam were conducted on September 23 and 30.

Candidates are required to use their registration details, such as the registration number and password, to access their marks. Marks have been released for all the subjects of the exam, as well as the overall score.

All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted in November 2023 and the admit card will be issued on October or November 2023.

Steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website official website of IBPS

Step 2: Select the scorecard link ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XIII’

Step 3: This link will take you to the login page where you are required to enter the details in the space provided.

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Prelims Score Card and check the marks

Step 5: Take the printout of the scorecard for future use

