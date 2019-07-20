IBPS releases admit card for RRB officer scale 1 prelims 2019; check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the exam to recruit Officer Scale 1 in Regional Rural banks. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their admit card from IBPS's official website, ibps.in. The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam will be held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019.

Among the various posts for which the recruitment is being conducted, for Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant post, there will be two-tier online tests. For other posts, there will a single online test followed by an interview. While there is no interview for Office Assistant post, candidates who qualify the main exam intended for Officer Scale 1 post have to appear for interview.

Steps to download IBPS officer scale I prelims 2019 admit card:

1) Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

2) Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer