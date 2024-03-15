IBPS Releases 2024 PO Mains Scorecard: Check Your Results Now!

The score card and scores for candidates who made it to the interview stage were released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The results and category-specific IBPS PO Main cut off scores were already released by the IBPS.



Screening Process

Three steps make up the IBPS PO 2024 selection process: the preliminary exam, the mains, and the interview.



The preliminary examination does not consider the marks obtained during this stage. The main examination usually assigns 80% of the total weight to the marks received in it. The interview contributes approximately 20% to the IBPS PO selection process.

How to check?

By going to the official website, ibps.in, candidates who took the exam can view and get the IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2024. To view their results, candidates who took the IBPS PO 2023 Mains test need to submit their date of birth and registration number.

Go to ibps.in, the official website of the IBPS.

Select "Common recruitment process for probationary officer or management trainee-XIII" from the homepage.

Enter your login information, including your password and registration number, next.

Put the captcha code in.

On the screen, you will see your IBPS PO scorecard 2024.

For later use, save and print the page.

Interview invitations are extended to candidates who made the short list based on their performance on the main exam. A panel of bank officials will conduct the IBPS PO interview in 2024 with the goal of evaluating the candidate's personality, communication abilities, and fit for the banking industry.



Personal experiences, current events, banking, and other pertinent subjects may be covered in the interview process. The ultimate selection is based on the sum of the interview and Mains scores.