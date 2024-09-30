IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here

IBPS 2024 | Representative image

The preliminary allotment list for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk, and Specialist Officer (SO) for 2024 has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official IBPS website, ibps.in, candidates who took part in the recruitment process can check the status of their allotment. On September 30, 2024, the second provisional allotment under the IBPS PO Reserve List 2024 became available.



The Government of India and other pertinent authorities have established criteria for the provisional allotment, which is based on a merit-cum-preference basis. When two candidates have the same score, the order of merit is decided by the date of birth.



Those who are given a temporary job offer will probably get more information about what to do next, including joining procedures and document verification.

How to check?



-Go to ibps.in, the official website of the IBPS.

-To view the allotment list, click the correct link ("CRP PO/Clerk/SO XII Allotment List 2024" or something similar).

-Enter your login information, including your password and registration number.

-Enter your information and check the status of your allotment.

-It's crucial to remember that the preliminary allotment list could alter.

On July 31, 2024, the First Provisional Allotment was issued. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Second Provisional Allotment 2024 after the positions advertised for Probationary Officers were unfilled following the First Provisional Allotment.