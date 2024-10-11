IBPS PO 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Here

IBPS PO 2024 | Official Website

The admit cards for the next IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 have been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, October 10. The official IBPS website, ibps.in, is where candidates who registered can download their admission cards.



Eight shifts spread over two days will be held on October 19 and 20, 2024, for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam.

The recruitment effort is for hiring of 3955 Probationary Officer jobs under IBPS PO CRP XIV.

How to download?



-Visit https://www.ibps.in/, the official IBPS website.

-Select "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIV" after clicking on "CRP-PO/MTs".

-Click on "Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV"

-Enter the captcha code along with your registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth.



-Save the admission card to your computer or print it out for future use.



The admit card is a crucial document that includes information about the exam location, date, reporting time, and shift schedule. To prevent any last-minute delays, it is advised that candidates download their admit cards as soon as possible. It is recommended that applicants double-check all the information listed on the hall passes to make sure the admit cards are accurate and free of typos.

As no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre without presenting their admit card, candidates should remember to have their IBPS PO hall tickets with them.