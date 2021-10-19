IBPS PO 2021 exam notification released, apply on ibps.in from October 20

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced a total of 4,135 probationary officer and management trainee positions across multiple institutions. From October 20, interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

Applications will be accepted till November 10. Fees must also be paid and application forms corrected within the same time frame. The preliminary online examination will be held between December 4 and 11. Those who pass the preliminary examination will be selected for the main examination, which will be placed in January 2022. The final phase, the interview, will take place between February and March 2022, followed by the release of the preliminary allotment in April 2022.

IBPS RECRUITMENT 2021: VACANCY DETAILS

Union Bank of India — 912

Canara Bank — 650

Central Bank of India — 620

Bank of India — 588

Bank of Maharashtra — 400

Indian Overseas Bank — 98

UCO Bank — 440

Punjab and Sind Bank — 427

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must have obtained a high school diploma and be between the ages of 20 and 30 years. He/she must have been born between October 2, 1991, and October 1, 2001.

IBPS RECRUITMENT 2021: DOCUMENTS to be submitted

— Photograph

— Signature

— Left thumb impression

— A hand-written declaration

How to Apply:

Step 1: Navigate to the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-PO/MT-XI PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XI)'.

Step 3: Complete the essential information to register.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents

Step 5: Pay the application cost online and submit. Download and save the form on your computer for future use.

IBPS RECRUITMENT 2021: APPLICATION FEE

The application cost for unreserved candidates is Rs 850, while it is Rs 175 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with benchmark disabilities candidates.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:42 PM IST