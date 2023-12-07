IAS Officers Forbidden From Participating In Promotional Activities For Coaching Centres | Representative image

A directive from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) forbids civil servants from entering the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or participating in promotional activities or entering into advertising agreements with coaching institutes. Prompted by anomalies and grievances, the directive insists on enforcing rules to stop UPSC toppers from endorsing coaching institute promotions, as reported by India Today.

The Consumer Ministry's CCPA division addressed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) at the end of November, emphasizing the need to keep IAS officers from joining coaching institutes after being selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The directive

The directive emphasized that the service conduct rules do not contain any particular clauses that would govern these kinds of interactions. The Consumer Ministry asked the DoPT to stop coaching institutes from printing the names or photos of UPSC winners, especially those who are going into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Driven by multiple grievances regarding erratic marketing practices carried out by IAS coaching centers, the CCPA has pushed for a provision in the service conduct guidelines. This regulation would prevent UPSC champions from supporting coaching organizations once they started working in the civil service.

The motive behind the order

The purpose of this directive is to stop civil servants from promoting themselves by associating with coaching institutes, especially IAS officers. The directive supports upholding professionalism and integrity in administrative services.