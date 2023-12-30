IAS Aaditya Pandey Shares Last Minute Tips Ahead Of UPSC 2024 Interview Round

IAS Aaditya Pandey |

The UPSC 2023 main results are available on the internet at upsc.gov.in. 2,852 applicants were chosen by the Union Public Service Commission to move on to the UPSC 2023 interview stage.

From September 15 to September 24, 2023, the Commission conducted the CSE (IAS) 2023 examination at authorized test centers.14,624 candidates were chosen by the Commission to take the main exam.

Tips

To help aspirants prepare for the interview round, IAS Aaditya Pandey, 2023 batch shared some last minute tips:

1. Stay updated with Current Affairs of last 3-4 months and news which are recurrent.

2. Be thorough with your DAF where you mention your job details, cadre selection, service preferences.

3. The Hobbies part of DAF must be prepared too well.

4. Ultimately, one should try to defend one’s answers on the basis of reason, logic, ethics, morality. (legal, ethical and Moral)

5. No need to overdo anything.

USPSC 2023 answer key

The UPSC 2023 answer key will be made available online following the announcement of the results. The answers to every question posed in the Civil Service Prelims test will be made available by the Commission. If any exam questions are removed, the Union Public Service Commission will also furnish the official details. The response to the withdrawn question was marked with a cross ('X') by the Commission. Furthermore, the Commission also notes how many questions are omitted from the answer key PDF at the bottom.