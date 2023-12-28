"Do not get affected by negative feedback.." 2021 IAS Officer Shares Interview Tips

IAS Vinayak Mahamuni |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the candidates who have passed the main exam. The interview is scheduled to begin on January 2, 2024, and end on February 16, 2024.

The morning session will start at 9:00 a.m., while the afternoon session will end at 1:00 p.m.

1026 applicants are selected to take the interview this year, out of the 14,624 applicants who took the UPSC Mains exam. Meanwhile, 13 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims exam, according to the official data.

Since, the competition is so tough, candidates are putting up all their energy to crack this interview. To help candidates achieve their dreams, IAS Vinayak Mahamuni who cracked the UPSC CSE 2021 exam shared some golden tips.

IAS Officer Shares Tips

He advises aspirants to not beat around the bush while talking to the interviewers. “Avoiding unnecessary details showcase clarity and coherence,” Mahamuni said. Also, add personal touches and experiences that will demonstrate a nuanced understanding of the issues.

He says that it is also important for the students to foster a conversational atmosphere rather than adhering to rigid question answer sessions. He advises to wear a smile to project assurance. “Once selected for the interview round, your knowledge is already proven. Thus, focus on presenting it with poise and optimism,” he added

“Mirror practice also helps. Try speaking in front of the mirror everyday for 20-30 minutes and observe your expressions,” Mahamuni said, adding that it will help one understand tone, pitch and voice modulation.

Other than this, showing gratitude for the opportunity, expressing subtle excitement and maintaining a positive demeanor will also help. He also suggested the candidates undertake only a few mock interviews for practice. Students should not get affected by negative feedback.

Travel reimbursement

The only reimbursement for travel costs for candidates who attend the interview is the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In the event that candidates choose an alternative method or class of transportation, S.R.-132 and the commission's rules will govern reimbursement.