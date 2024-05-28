 IAF Agniveervayu Final List OUT, Check Full Details Here
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
The final enrollment list for the Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Agniveervayu enrollment list for 2024 is available online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website.

On May 27, 2024, the Indian Air Force published the Agniveervayu Enrollment List 2024. On the IAF's official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, candidates can view their Agniveervayu results.

Salary & Incentives

During their first year of service, candidates who join through the Agnipath initiative will get an in-hand pay of Rs 21,000, which will increase annually. In addition to their pay, they would receive a "Seva Nidhi" package worth Rs. 10,04,000 when they leave the job after four years. 25% of employees who successfully complete four years of service will be hired on a permanent basis in accordance with organisational needs.

How to check results?

By using their roll number and name, the candidates can obtain the Agniveervayu enrolling list for 2024 admission.

-Go to agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the university's official website.
-From the menu bar, choose the "Candidates Corner" section.
-Select the 'Announcement' section from that menu.
-Click the link for the Enrollment List 2024.
-From the list, choose your course and click on it.
-Admission List PDF will show up; download it and review the results.

