IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Now Available For Download: Get Yours From AFCAT-CDAC.in

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Now Available For Download | Representational pic

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2, scheduled to be held in 2023. Aspiring candidates can now access and download their AFCAT 2 admit cards from the official website of the Air Force Common Admission Test - afcat-cdac.in.

This online examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Therefore, candidates appearing for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Steps tod download IAF AFCAT 2 admit card 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open your preferred web browser and type "afcat-cdac.in" in the address bar.

2. Locate the Admit Card Section: Once on the AFCAT homepage, look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" section. This section is likely to be prominently displayed, making it easily identifiable.

3. Click on the AFCAT 2 Admit Card Link: Within the Admit Card section, find and click on the link specifically related to the AFCAT 2 examination. This link will direct you to the admit card download page.

4. Enter Required Details: On the admit card download page, you may be prompted to input certain details, such as your registration number, date of birth, or other relevant information. Ensure the information you provide is accurate.

5. Download and Print: After submitting the necessary details, your IAF AFCAT 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Review the information for accuracy and then proceed to download and print the admit card. It is crucial to keep a printed copy of the admit card for examination day.

Following that, the registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 265 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IAF AFCAT.

