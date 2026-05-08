'I Was Expecting Above 95, Not 100%': Thane Classical Singer Sragvi Barve Scores Perfect SSC Result, Eyes NEET And Career In Ophthalmology

Among the standout performers this year is Sragvi Barve from Thane, who scored a perfect 100 per cent and is among only five students across the Mumbai division to achieve the feat. |

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the SSC Class 10 Result 2026, bringing joy to lakhs of students across the state. Among the standout performers this year is Sragvi Barve from Thane, who scored a perfect 100 per cent and is among only five students across the Mumbai division to achieve the feat.

For Sargvi, the moment came as a surprise.

“It feels really good,” she said shortly after the results were announced. “I was expecting above 95, but honestly, not 100.”

A simple routine, not long study hours

Unlike the popular image of toppers spending endless hours with books, Sragvi says her preparation was far more balanced. She did not follow a rigid timetable. On most days, after school and classes, she would spend about one and a half hours on self-study at home.

“I didn’t plan too much. My only thought was that I should give my best,” she said. Her approach was simple, regularity over pressure.

Not completely cut off from life

Sragvi did not completely isolate herself during exam preparation. She said she was not entirely away from social media, though she did not have a personal mobile phone.

That small distance perhaps helped her stay focused without feeling cut off from everything around her.

Classical singer beyond the classroom

Academics are not Sragvi’s only strength. She is also trained in classical music and has actively participated in competitions. One of her recent appearances was at Suranjan Passion 2025 in Thane, where she reached the finals.

“I didn’t win, but I was a finalist,” she said. For her, school life was not just about marksheets and textbooks.

Managing exam anxiety

Despite her exceptional score, Sragvi says she did experience stress during the board exams.

What helped her most was support from home. “My parents and my friends helped me a lot,” she said. “They kept telling me it’s going to be okay and that I would do well.”

Her mother, Shreya Barve, said the family never pushed her with unrealistic expectations. “I would only tell her to study regularly and sincerely every day,” she said. “Not for long hours, just regularly and with honest effort.”

Sragvi’s mother is a homemaker, while her father works as an energy auditor consultant.

Eyes set on medicine

Now that the SSC results are out, Sragvi has already begun looking ahead. She hopes to become an ophthalmologist and has already started attending integrated coaching classes in Thane as she prepares for the path toward the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

She has not yet finalised the junior college where she will take admission, but medicine is firmly the direction she wants to pursue.

Sargvi’s school, VPM’s Sou. A. K. Joshi English Medium School principal Asmita Mohile, said the result reflects both the student’s effort and the support system around her.

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“I would like to say that these are the hard work of the student as well as my hard-working team,” Mohile said.

“My teachers are dedicated. They have really worked hard for the students throughout the year. They have guided them well, and parents’ support also matters a lot. Sragvi has been a very studious and sincere student from the beginning.”

For many students, a board result is a number on a screen. For Sragvi and her family, Tuesday felt like something more a quiet reward for consistency, discipline and calm support at home.

In a year when lakhs of students appeared for the SSC examination, Sragvi Barve’s perfect score has made her one of the names people across Maharashtra will be talking about.