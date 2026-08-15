‘I Ask For One Or Two Hours’: PM Modi’s Big Census Appeal To Youth; Help Families Submit Error-Free Details Digitally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the youth of the country to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise, urging them to spare just one or two hours to help their families provide accurate information.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said even a small contribution of time from young Indians could become a major source of strength for the country.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I am asking for a favor, seeking help from all of you. To all the youth, I want you to take the lead in this. Just one or two hours of your time will provide immense strength to the nation. You might wonder how one or two hours can… pic.twitter.com/EptmycTLyt — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

PM Modi Appeals To Youth: ‘Give One Or Two Hours For Census’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon youngsters to take the lead in the ongoing Census process and help their family members understand, verify and digitally submit the required information.

“You may feel, what can I possibly do for the country in one or two hours? Let me tell you, those one or two hours can become a great source of strength for the nation,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi Urges Youth To Create An Atmosphere Of Participation

The Prime Minister urged young people to create an atmosphere of participation in every household and ensure that their families take part in the Census exercise.

He said the Census is not merely about counting people but involves collecting detailed information that can play an important role in the country's development. “Counting isn't just about numbers—it’s from these fine details that policies are made, schemes are formulated, and the country prepares its roadmap to move forward,” he said.

“Drug menace a big hurdle for our youth; drug-free Bharat should be our collective goal.”



- PM Modi pic.twitter.com/064cpL1Sz2 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 15, 2026

‘Accurate Information Is Crucial’

PM Modi stressed that providing accurate information is crucial for ensuring reliable Census data. He pointed out that errors can sometimes occur when government representatives collect information, including mistakes in spellings or other details.

“Sometimes, representatives from the government come in a hurry they might get a spelling wrong or record something differently. Because of this, we ultimately face difficulties in getting accurate results,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged citizens to carefully verify their details to minimise such errors and ensure that the information collected reflects accurate data.

PM Modi Highlights Digital Census Option

Highlighting the role of technology, PM Modi said citizens can now fill in their Census information themselves using their mobile phones. An official or representative would later visit to discuss the information with them.

The Prime Minister urged youngsters to sit with their family members, understand the entire form and carefully verify the information before submitting it digitally.

‘First Fill The Form On Paper, Then Upload Digitally’

PM Modi suggested that families first fill out the form on paper, identify and correct any errors and then upload the information digitally.

“Sit down with your family members, understand the entire form, first fill out the form on paper, correct any errors if present, and then technologically and digitally upload it,” he said.

He said this would help ensure that details, including spellings and other information, are recorded accurately.

The Tricolour unfurls with the pride of 140 crore Indians! It carries the spirit of countless sacrifices and the promise of India’s boundless future.



May the Tiranga always inspire us to realise our shared vision of a Viksit Bharat. pic.twitter.com/4Mecv2e5tm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026

‘More Perfect The Information, Greater The Assistance To Nation’

PM Modi emphasised that the quality of information provided by citizens would directly contribute to the usefulness of the Census exercise.

“The more perfect the information you provide, the greater the assistance the nation will receive in moving forward,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that greater participation by citizens, particularly the youth, could help the country save time and energy that could instead be used for other important purposes.

PM Modi Says Youth Participation Can Save Time And Energy

“You will see how monumental a task the nation can accomplish through this, saving the country's time and energy to be utilized for the right causes,” PM Modi said.

He said the involvement of young people could make the Census process more efficient while helping families provide accurate information.

Concluding his appeal, the Prime Minister urged young Indians to actively participate in the Census and help their families complete the process accurately. “Therefore, I urge the youth of my country to actively participate and join in this census work,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi Appeals to Every Citizen for Viksit Bharat 2047

During his Independence Day address, PM Modi also appealed to every citizen to join hands in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Reiterating his message to young Indians, he said, “That is why I urge the youth of my country to actively participate and join in this census work.”

The Prime Minister's appeal places the youth at the centre of the census exercise, asking them to contribute just one or two hours to help their families provide accurate information and, in turn, strengthen the country's data-driven policy and development process.