Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

According to the 2024 Study Abroad Aide (SAA) world ranking, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured a spot among the top 12 percent of universities worldwide for international students. This achievement underscores UoH's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable education to a diverse student body from around the globe. The university has also been recognised as one of the premier institutions in India within these rankings.

According to the TOI reports, the SAA world rankings evaluate the best-value universities for international students across 69 countries. The University Database Lead at Study Abroad Aide, which is regarded as the most extensive university database globally, examined over 8,000 institutions as part of this evaluation, 3,349 of which were in Asia.

Following a thorough assessment of these 3,349 universities spread over 20 Asian nations, UoH was ranked in the top 12% of all Asian universities. UoH's ability to provide a cost-effective and high-quality education is a major contributing factor to its high ranking, as it attracts students who are looking for value in their academic.

Evaluation process

The SAA database team conducted a thorough analysis of information from UoH to ensure accurate and reliable rankings. This included data from the university's official website, geographical location, university type, admission procedures, tuition fees, required English proficiency test scores, and the range of bachelor's and master's degree courses available.

Numerous factors were taken into account during the evaluation process, including the university's overall reputation, the number and variety of international students it enrols, total enrollment, and rankings in particular categories such as best universities, most affordable universities, and best value universities.