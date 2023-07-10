Hyderabad: Second-Year MBBS Student Commits Suicide by Self-Inflicted Injuries In Private Parts

Several failed attempts were made to draw Reddy's attention by knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell | Representative Image

In a tragic news incident from Hyderabad, a 'depressed' medical student killed himself. A 21-year-old student pursuing MBBS identified as Dixit Reddy, a resident of Jagadgirigutta, Papireddy Nagar colony, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Reddy was a second-year student at Gandhi Medical College and allegedly died by suicide while his family was not home.

As the parents of the deceased returned home, they discovered that the door was locked from inside. Several failed attempts were made to draw Reddy's attention by knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell. Following that, all the calls were left unanswered.

The police, along with neighbors, broke the door to reach out to the 21-year-old student. They found Reddy lying in a pool of blood. The police determined that excessive bleeding from the injuries in his private parts might have been the most probable cause of death.

In addition to that, the family's statement to police mentioned Reddy surviving depression. Along with depression, Reddy was also battling with mental health issues and had been consuming sleeping pills.