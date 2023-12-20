Hyderabad Public School Alumni To Raise Rs 100 Crore For School Development By 2025

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is also an alumni of the school | File

Hyderabad Public School (HPS), one of the oldest schools in India, was founded in 1860. Notable graduates of HPS include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe Systems President and CEO Shantanu Narayen, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. In 2024, HPS will celebrate its centennial. Furthermore, it is anticipated that these esteemed alums will be present at the alumni fundraiser event scheduled for Sunday, December 24, in the city.

Fund allocation

This facility, which dates back a year, has eleven rooms in total, including a dining room, a cinema hall, a darbar hall, and more. Hyderabad Public School has set an ambitious goal to raise Rs 100 crore from its alumni by 2025 in order to develop facilities. The school intends to invest Rs 25 crore over the next four years to build state-of-the-art sports facilities in order to produce athletes who can compete at the Olympic level. The remaining money will be used for other school development.

Educational philanthropy

“Driven by alumni, Hyderabad Public School is pioneering the concept of educational philanthropy, in line with the best practices being adopted by institutes of global excellence. This espoused alumni-fundraising initiative has gained traction in the centennial year. The funding will be used to implement modern pedagogical tools of experiential learning, such as the establishment of AI lab facilities, robotics facilities, a multisport complex, scholarship awards, mentorship, and entrepreneurship programmes,” he told Deccan Herald.

According to Deccan Herald, Hyderabad Public School Society president Gusti Noria said that the custom of alumni donations originates with present contributors and continues with the beneficiaries of these gifts.

Alumni donations are becoming an increasingly important source of funding for educational institutions. These monetary donations support a variety of initiatives, including the creation of research and entrepreneurial centers, infrastructural improvements, and financial assistance programs.