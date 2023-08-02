 Hyderabad: Eight-Year-Old School Girl Killed, Father Injured In Bus Collision
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl died while her father was injured after a school bus allegedly hit the scooter they were travelling on here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened when the girl, a Class 2 student, was on her way to the school on the two-wheeler driven by her father, they said. The bus driver was allegedly driving the vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner. The bus hit the scooter from behind resulting in the father and daughter falling on the road, police said.

The girl came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot while her father suffered a fracture in his hand and has been admitted to a hospital, a police official attached to Bachupally police station said.

The bus driver was taken into custody, he said.

Asked about some reports that the scooter skid after hitting a pothole on the road that led to both the girl and her father falling on the road, the official said that based on preliminary investigation, the accident happened due to the “overspeeding and negligent” driving of the bus driver.

Police said they were also verifying CCTV footage and further investigations were on. PTI VVK HDA

