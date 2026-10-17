Hyderabad Dandiya Event Tragedy: Woman Engineering Student Dies, 14 Injured After Lighting Arch Collapses At College | Video | X

Hyderabad, Oct 17: A woman engineering student died and 14 others suffered injuries when an arch on which lighting was arranged crashed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college here on Saturday, police said.

The arch fell due to wind resulting in serious injuries to the deceased. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Tragedy Strikes MVSR Engineering College: One Dead as Lighting System Falls During Dandiya Celebration in NadargulA Dandiya celebration at MVSR Engineering College in Nadargul ended in tragedy when a lighting system fell onto the crowd during the event. One person died on spot. Several students were reportedly hurt, and college staff rushed them to hospitals for urgent care. The cause of the collapse is still unknown. More details are awaited.Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he was shocked by the death of a student, offered condolences to the family, and ordered better medical care for the injured. He also directed officials to find out who was responsible and to take strict action.#Telangana #Hyderabad #Dandiya #Garba — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 17, 2026

Police said 14 others sustained injuries in the incident, but they were out of danger.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed sadness over the student's death and the injuries to others.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the injured, a government release said.

He instructed officials to identify those responsible for the accident and take tough action against them.

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