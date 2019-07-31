Hyderabad-based Education Website becoming the most-preferred Education Portal

Based in Hyderabad, Speedraftaar Informative LLP has been gaining immense traction amongst readers due to its ability to share with readers the most relevant educational content and national news. Launched in November 2018, the company was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 25th June 2019. The brainchild of Meerja Maqbul Baig and Mohd Ashwaq, who are also the company’s directors, the website has been doing an exceptional job at bringing to their audience news and educational material faster than other portals.

Speedraftar Informative LLP has been registered at the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Hyderabad and listed in the class of company classified as NA. The directors of the company had always been inclined toward educational content and news of national and international significance. The absence of any reliable source that could cater to precisely the educational needs of the potential consumers led to the launch of Speedraftar. With daily news updates that range from informative content to lottery results, jobs, and cricket, Speedraftar has succeeded to capture the attention of its targeted audience.

According to Meerja, being a developer helped him as he developed the website in only two days with little assistance from two of his friends, Ashwaq and Afsar. Speedraftar has been garnering positive reviews from its readers ever since, which is apparent from the 30,000-50,000 views that this website receives daily. A critical reason for its immense popularity is that it has managed to project itself as the one-stop solution for people looking for any information. Be it updates on issues of national and international value, or notifications regarding the latest government and private jobs, Speedraftar caters to the need of all its readers.

Meerja Maqbul Baig, one of the company founders, said that like many others he too used to Read similar content on blogs but he couldn’t find much information. He said, “I have been Blogging since my M Tech days on education, including exam answer key, tips for getting IT jobs and more education-oriented blogs for students.”

