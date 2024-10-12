HURL Recruitment 2024: Apply For 212 GET And DET Posts Before October 21

Representative image

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has opened applications for Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hurl.net.in until October 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 212 posts—67 for GETs and 145 for DETs.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET): 67 posts

Diploma Engineer Trainee (DET): 145 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and age limits as per the official notification. Applicants scoring less than 60% in essential qualifications are ineligible for both GET and DET posts.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and document verification. Based on the CBT results, shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification in order of merit. CBT test centers are located in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Ranchi.

The CBT will have two sections: Discipline and Aptitude for both GETs and DETs. The exam will be in Hindi and English, lasting for 120 minutes with a total of 150 questions, each worth 1 mark.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹750 for GETs and ₹500 for DETs through the online payment gateway. No other payment methods are accepted.

