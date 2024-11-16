HTET 2024: Haryana TET Correction Window Opens Today At bseh.org.in; Check Details

HTET 2024: Haryana TET Correction Window Opens Today At bseh.org.in |

The Board of School Education, Haryana, will open the application correction window for the HTET 2025 today, November 16, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test official BSEH website, bseh.org.in. The deadline for corrections is November 17, 2024.

The HTET exam is scheduled to take place on December 7 and 8.

Candidates are selected at the state level for the PRT (Primary Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) positions using the HTET 2024 exam.

How to make the correction in the HTET 2024 application:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in, the official BSEH website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the Haryana TET rectification window.

Step 3: Enter your login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: The application form will open after you click submit.

Step 5: After making modifications to the application, click "Submit."

Step 6: Download the confirmation paper after finishing.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.