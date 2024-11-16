CMAT 2025 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, Exam In January; Check Eligibility, Fees & More

CMAT 2025 |

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 has started accepting online applications from qualified applicants, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Forms are available for submission at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .

Exam dates:

Registration starts: 14-November-2024

Registration ends: 13-Dec-2024

Form correction window: 15-Dec-2024 to 17-Dec-2024

Announcement of city intimation: 17-Jan-2025

Admit card 2025 release: 20-Jan-2025

CMAT 2025 exam: 25-Jan-2025

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

A bachelor's degree in any field is required.

Applicants in their final year of a bachelor's degree can apply, provided their results will be announced before the start of admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year.

There is no upper age limit to participate in CMAT 2025.

Application fees:

Male applicants (Unreserved category): Rs 2500

Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD, OBC-(NCL), female candidates, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1250

How to apply for CMAT 2025:

Step 1: Visit the webpage for CMAT 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Step 2: Select the option to "click to register/login."

Step 3: Select "new registration."

Step 4: Create a login ID by entering personal information and selecting a password.

Step 5: Use the email-shared ID to log in.

Step 6: Complete the CMAT 2024 form with the necessary information.

Step 7: Add a picture and a scanned copy of your signature.

Step 8: Choose cities for the CMAT exam.

Step 9: Pay the application fees.

Step 10: Save the application to your computer for later use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know all the latest update information.