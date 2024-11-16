GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window is about to close. To edit their application, candidates can go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Exam Time and Date:
The dates of the GATE tests are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will consist of thirty different CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be given in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
How to make GATE 2025 Application corrections:
Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
"Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025" is the link to click.
Check for any changes to the charge prices, then click the provided link to launch the new window.
Put in your login credentials.
Make the required adjustments and pay the following fee.
Download the confirmation page, then submit it.
Save a printout of the same document for later use.
Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:
Name
Date of Birth
Exam Cities
Change existing paper
Add second paper
Gender (Female/Other)
Category (SC/ST/Other)
PwD/Dyslexic status
Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details
College Name, Roll No., Registration No.
Correction Fee Charges:
Name Change: ₹500
Date of Birth Change: ₹500
Exam City Change: ₹500
Paper Change: ₹500
Add Second Paper: ₹500 + application fee
Gender Change (Female to Other/Other to Female): ₹500 + ₹900 (for non-PwD candidates)
Category Change (SC/ST to Other/Other to SC/ST): ₹500 (additional fee for non-PwD or male candidates)
PwD/Dyslexic status change: ₹500
Other category changes: ₹500
Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know all the latest update information.