GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window is about to close. To edit their application, candidates can go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Exam Time and Date:

The dates of the GATE tests are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will consist of thirty different CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be given in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2025 Exam Schedule |

How to make GATE 2025 Application corrections:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

"Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025" is the link to click.

Check for any changes to the charge prices, then click the provided link to launch the new window.

Put in your login credentials.

Make the required adjustments and pay the following fee.

Download the confirmation page, then submit it.

Save a printout of the same document for later use.

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Correction Fee Charges:

Name Change: ₹500

Date of Birth Change: ₹500

Exam City Change: ₹500

Paper Change: ₹500

Add Second Paper: ₹500 + application fee

Gender Change (Female to Other/Other to Female): ₹500 + ₹900 (for non-PwD candidates)

Category Change (SC/ST to Other/Other to SC/ST): ₹500 (additional fee for non-PwD or male candidates)

PwD/Dyslexic status change: ₹500

Other category changes: ₹500

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know all the latest update information.