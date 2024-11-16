 GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window is about to close.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window is about to close. To edit their application, candidates can go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Exam Time and Date:

The dates of the GATE tests are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will consist of thirty different CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be given in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2025 Exam Schedule

GATE 2025 Exam Schedule |

How to make GATE 2025 Application corrections:

FPJ Shorts
Sneak Peek Inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Ancestral Palace In Uttar Pradesh
Sneak Peek Inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Ancestral Palace In Uttar Pradesh
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

"Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025" is the link to click.

Check for any changes to the charge prices, then click the provided link to launch the new window.

Put in your login credentials.

Make the required adjustments and pay the following fee.

Download the confirmation page, then submit it.

Save a printout of the same document for later use.

Read Also
GATE 2025 Examination Schedule Released At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Here's The Complete Schedule
article-image

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Correction Fee Charges:

Name Change: ₹500

Date of Birth Change: ₹500

Exam City Change: ₹500

Paper Change: ₹500

Add Second Paper: ₹500 + application fee

Gender Change (Female to Other/Other to Female): ₹500 + ₹900 (for non-PwD candidates)

Category Change (SC/ST to Other/Other to SC/ST): ₹500 (additional fee for non-PwD or male candidates)

PwD/Dyslexic status change: ₹500

Other category changes: ₹500

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know all the latest update information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CMAT 2025 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, Exam In January; Check Eligibility, Fees &...

CMAT 2025 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, Exam In January; Check Eligibility, Fees &...

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes SOON; Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check...

AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check...

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 For Phase 2 OUT; Check Now

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 For Phase 2 OUT; Check Now

UCEED 2025: Registration Window Ending Soon, Apply Before November 18

UCEED 2025: Registration Window Ending Soon, Apply Before November 18