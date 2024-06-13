HSCAP Kerala Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Out At hscap.kerala.gov.in

Representational Pic

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has released the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Kerala Plus One Round 2 Allotment List today. Candidates who registered for this admission round can now check their results on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Important Dates and Times:

Result Announcement Date: June 13, 2024

Admission Reporting Deadline: June 13, 2024, before 5 pm

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announcement: June 19, 2024

To access the HSCAP Kerala Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024, candidates need to use their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Round 2 Allotment Result 2024:

Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "HSCAP Kerala Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2024" link available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth.

Download and take a printout of the allotment result for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 Allotment Result must report to their respective schools along with the original documents specified in the HSCAP Allotment 2024 letter. According to the official notice, "All the students who have received allotment should present themselves in schools for admission on June 13, 2024, before 5 pm along with their guardians."

Read Also NTA Breaks Silence On Bihar Paper Leak Gang And Rajasthan Centre Controversy During NEET UG 2024...

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.