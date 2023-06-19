HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result 2023 OUT at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link

HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result | Representational pic

Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has declared the first round allotment result of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions 2023. Students can check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment results at hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "First Allotment Results(Both Merit Quota & Sports Quota) Published. Read Instruction for more Details."

Students would require the following credentials to check Kerala Class 11 first allotment result 2023.

Username

Password

Name of the district.

Direct link to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One 1st allotment result 2023

Allotment information can be obtained through ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and through the 'First Allot Results' link in the candidate login.

As per the reports, A total of 4,60,147 valid applications were received for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats in Kerala and 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list and 62,305 seats remain vacant for further admission rounds, as per an official statement.

Candidates selected in the first round can apply for admission between June 19 and 21.