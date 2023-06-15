Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Today at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link here

Kerala plus two Results 2023 | PTI (Representational Pic)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has released the Kerala +1 Result today i.e. June 15. Candidates who appeared for the plus one examination can now check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. and dhsekerala.gov.in .

In order to check the result, candidates would be required to enter their roll number, school code, and date of birth. “The 1st year higher secondary exam results have been published today, June 15. Students applying for revaluation, rechecking, and photocopies should submit their applications with the fees to the principals of the schools in which they are registered by June 19,” the education department said in an official notice.

Steps to check Kerala plus one result 2023 online:

Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR RESULTS 2023’

Now, enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button.

Kerala plus one result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Importantly, students should safeguard all their personal credentials in order to prevent any unauthorized access.

In addition, Students will have to pay Rs 500 per subject for revaluation, Rs 100 per subject for rechecking, and Rs 300 per subject for photocopy of the answer sheets.

This exam took place on March 10 to March 30, 2023. This year, approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination in government and aided schools across the state.