HPU Result 2019 for UG 1st Year Students declared, here's how to check

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released results for undergraduate level courses for 1st-year students. The Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official www.hpuniv.ac.in. The result has been released for all courses including B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc.
Around 44,440 students had appeared for the UG Exam 2019, out of which 59% students have passed BA Exam while 49% students have cleared B.Com exam and 37% students managed to clear the exam in B.Sc course.
HPU Result 2019: Steps to check
Visit official website and login to student portal.hpushimla.in
Login into the portal using your credentials
Find HPU UG Result 2019 Link for your respective course/subject
Download softcopy of Scorecard in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.
