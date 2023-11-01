HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the results of the round 2 seat allotment for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) program in 2023. As of November 1, candidates who registered for the second round of counseling can access the HPU BEd round 2 seat allotment results on the official website, admissions.hpushimla.in. To check their results, candidates will need to use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.
The document verification process for round 2 of HPU BEd counseling is set to take place at the allotted institutes until November 3. Additionally, the online fee payment window will be open from November 1 to November 3, 2023.
The HPU BEd round 2 schedule is as follows:
HPU BEd round 2 seat allotment result: November 1, 2023
Document verification at the allotted college: November 1 to 3, 2023
Online admission fee payment: November 1 to 3, 2023
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counseling are required to report to their respective institutes for document verification and the physical reporting round. To facilitate this process, candidates must prepare the following documents for verification:
Undergraduate certificate
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
Online admission application form
Passport-sized photographs
Bonafide certificate of Himachal Pradesh
No Objection Certificate (NOC), if applicable for In-Service Candidates
Category certificate (if applicable)
Other relevant documents
For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, admissions.hpushimla.in.
