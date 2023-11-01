HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out | Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the results of the round 2 seat allotment for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) program in 2023. As of November 1, candidates who registered for the second round of counseling can access the HPU BEd round 2 seat allotment results on the official website, admissions.hpushimla.in. To check their results, candidates will need to use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

The document verification process for round 2 of HPU BEd counseling is set to take place at the allotted institutes until November 3. Additionally, the online fee payment window will be open from November 1 to November 3, 2023.

The HPU BEd round 2 schedule is as follows:

HPU BEd round 2 seat allotment result: November 1, 2023

Document verification at the allotted college: November 1 to 3, 2023

Online admission fee payment: November 1 to 3, 2023

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counseling are required to report to their respective institutes for document verification and the physical reporting round. To facilitate this process, candidates must prepare the following documents for verification:

Undergraduate certificate

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Online admission application form

Passport-sized photographs

Bonafide certificate of Himachal Pradesh

No Objection Certificate (NOC), if applicable for In-Service Candidates

Category certificate (if applicable)

Other relevant documents

For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, admissions.hpushimla.in.

