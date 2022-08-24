Professor Manish Verma gets distinguished Alumni Award at HPU Shimla

International renowned Media Educator Professor Manish Verma was honoured as distinguished alumni at Himachal Pradesh University Shimla for his contribution in Higher Education . The award was presented by Chief Guest of the event BJP National President Hon’ble JP Nadda JI, and Jai Ram Thakur , CM Himachal Pradesh.

Prof. Verma is currently working as Vice President/Pro Vice Chancellor at the University College of Bahrain .

An elated Dr. Manish Verma said, " I am honoured and humbled by this recognition by my Alma Mater , I will continue to do hardwork and try to contribute in all possible way to work for the betterment of students in my home

State Himachal Pradesh ".

Prof. Manish was the first JRF scholar of Journalism Department at HPU Shimla. He completed his PhD from HP University in 2005. He has continued his journey towards excellence with international study and training programmes doing a post graduate program in Media Arts and Production from University of Technology Sydney and an Executive Program in Management and Leadership in Education (MLE) from Harvard University.

In his career spanning 22 years, and as a professor of 11-year standing, he has excelled in academic administration and management in top-ranking Indian universities like Amity University , Jagran Lakecity University and Govt of India’s National Institute of Fashion Technology where worked as Professor & Head.