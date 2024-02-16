HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Exam 2024 Admit Card Released

Representational Image

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 today, February 16. As per the official notification, candidates can access their hall tickets via the commission's website, hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates are urged to download their admit cards directly from the HPSC website starting February 16, 2024, onwards. The notification emphasizes the importance of obtaining the admit card through the official link provided at hpsc.sov.in.

Steps to Download HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 Admit Card:

Navigate to hpsc.gov.in using any web browser.

Look for the HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Provide your required login credentials as prompted on the website.

Once logged in, proceed to download your HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card.

Read Also AFCAT 1 2024 Exam: Indian Air Force Commences Recruitment Test Today

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card for accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to the HPSC authorities promptly for rectification. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination center for verification purposes.