HPSC HCS 2023 Recruitment: Application Process Opens On December 1

HPSC HSC Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the commencement of the application process for HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. Prospective candidates can submit their applications online starting from December 1, with the deadline set for December 21. To apply, candidates should visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Application Process Start: December 1, 2023

Application Deadline: December 21, 2023

Preliminary Examination: February 11, 2024

Main Written Examination: March 30-31, 2024

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 121 vacancies across various positions. The distribution is as follows:

HCS (Ex. Br.): 03

DSP: 06

ETO: 08

DFSC: 02

ARCS: 01

AETO: 19

BDPO: 37

TM: 04

DFSO: 01

AEO: 12

‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28

Application Fees:

₹1000: Male candidates of General category, including DESM

₹1000: Male candidates of Backward classes belonging to the creamy layer and Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States

₹250: Female candidates of the General category, including Female dependents of ESM of Haryana and female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States

₹250: Male and female candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM and EWS categories of Haryana

Application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana.