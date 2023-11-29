HPSC HCS 2023 Recruitment: Application Process Opens On December 1

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the commencement of the application process for HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. Prospective candidates can submit their applications online starting from December 1, with the deadline set for December 21. To apply, candidates should visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
Important Dates:
Application Process Start: December 1, 2023
Application Deadline: December 21, 2023
Preliminary Examination: February 11, 2024
Main Written Examination: March 30-31, 2024
Vacancy Details:
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 121 vacancies across various positions. The distribution is as follows:
HCS (Ex. Br.): 03
DSP: 06
ETO: 08
DFSC: 02
ARCS: 01
AETO: 19
BDPO: 37
TM: 04
DFSO: 01
AEO: 12
‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28
Application Fees:
₹1000: Male candidates of General category, including DESM
₹1000: Male candidates of Backward classes belonging to the creamy layer and Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States
₹250: Female candidates of the General category, including Female dependents of ESM of Haryana and female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States
₹250: Male and female candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM and EWS categories of Haryana
Application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana.