HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2024 Exam Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside |

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) exam results have been posted on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). You can access the result PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in. All candidates who took the HPAS preliminary exam can get the result PDF from the HPPSC website, which is located at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check their status for the main test round of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) after the HPPSC HPAS Result 2024 is announced.



According to the HPAS selection procedure, all candidates who passed the preliminary exam are eligible to participate in the main exam round, according to the official notification.

How to check?

-Go to http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in, the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

-Visit the official website and click on the result link for the HPAS Competitive (PREL.) Examination, 2024.

-The PDF will now open in a new window for you.

-You can print the outcomes for your records in the future.

By July 7, applicants were allowed to submit any recommendations they may have. There was an application cost of Rs 100 per suggestion. On June 30, the state's eleven districts held the recruiting exam. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 26 positions in total.

Exam Pattern

There are three parts to the HPPSC HPAS exam: an interview, the main exam, and a preliminary test. There are 400 possible points in the objective multiple-choice preliminary test. It functions similarly to the initial round of selection for subsequent stages. Not on the preliminary exam, but on how well you perform in the main exam and interview, will determine your final position.