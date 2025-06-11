HPCET 2025 Counselling Registration Process Begins; Apply By June 30

HPCET 2025 Counselling | Official Website

HPCET 2025 Counselling: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has begun the counselling registration for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025. Aspirants who passed the entrance test can now register online through himtu.ac.in. The deadline to submit counselling applications will be June 30, 2025.

Admission Criteria

For BTech admissions, HPTU adopts the twin merit system. 50% of the total number of available seats will be filled on the basis of JEE Main 2025 merit, and the remaining half will be allocated on the basis of HPCET 2025 merit. This twin route aims to provide opportunities for both state-level as well as national-level candidates.

Candidates who have passed either JEE Main 2025 or HPCET 2025 with at least the minimum qualifying marks are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Candidates are advised to read the HPCET 2025 counselling notification before filling out the application form.

Counselling Fee Structure

Students must remit a non-refundable processing fee to enroll in counselling.

- The fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will be Rs 1,600.

- The fee for SC, ST, and BPL category candidates will be Rs 800.

But those applying solely under HPCET 2025 do not have to pay the counselling fee. Those applying under both JEE Main and HPCET have to pay the respective amount based on their category.

Programmes Covered

The counselling registration is being done for admissions to a large number of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, such as:

BTech (Bachelor of Technology)

BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

MTech (Master of Technology)

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

MCA (Master of Computer Applications)