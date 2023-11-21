HPBOSE SOS Result 2023: Class 8, 10, 12 Results Declared | Representative image

On November 20, 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the State Open School (SOS) exam results. The HPBOSE SOS result 2023 for the class 8th, 10th, and 12th exams that were held in September has been announced. Using their roll number, students and parents/guardians can access the official HP Board SOS result 2023 online at hpbose.org.

According to the official release, 51.8% of students passed the Class 8 SOS exam, 46.3% passed the Class 10 exam, and 57.3% passed the Class 12 exam.

In September 2023, HPBOSE gave the HPSOS exams for the 12th (Full Subject, Re-Appear, Improvement, Additional), 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional), and 8th grades.

It is recommended that students review all of the information on the HPBOSE SOS marksheet. Should there be any discrepancy, the HPBOSE exam cell should be contacted right once.

For all classes 10 and 12, the Board administered the SOS exams in March. In June, the results were announced, and a recheck/reevaluate option was given. In September 2023, the revaluation results were announced.