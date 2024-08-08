HPBOSE Class 10 Revaluation Results 2024 Declared, Check Now At hpbose.org | IStock images

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the results of the re-evaluation and re-inspection for regular candidates in Class 10. The official HPBOSE website (hpbose.org) currently has the findings, according to Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board.



Students had the option to request a re-evaluation or re-inspection if they were not happy with their results. These reevaluated results have now been finalised and published by the Board.

How to check?



-Visit hpbose.org, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education's official website.

-Look for the link labelled "Class 10 Revaluation Result" on the homepage.

-Select the link for the results.

-You'll be taken to a new page where you'll need to enter your roll number and any other information the website specifies.

-After making the necessary entries, send the form in. The results of your HPBOSE Class 10 revaluation will appear on the screen.

-For future reference, you can print or save a copy of your result.

HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2024



The annual Class 10 exams were administered by the Board in March 2024, and the preliminary results were released in May.



In 2024, 74.61% of candidates passed the HP Board Class 10 (Regular) test overall. Compared to the 89.57% pass rate of the previous year, this year's statistics showed a little decline. It is interesting to note that 72 out of the 92 students who made the top scorers' list were female.

With an outstanding 699 marks out of 700, or a superb 99.86% score, Ridhima Sharma took first place. With 698 marks (99.71%), Kritika Sharma came in second, and Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta, and Rushil Sood shared third place with 697 marks (99.57%).