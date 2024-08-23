HPBOSE Class 10 2024 Compartment Results Declared; Check Details Here

HPBOSE Class 10 Revaluation Results 2024 Declared, Check Now At hpbose.org | IStock images

The class 10 compartment results were released today, August 23, 2024, by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE. Between July 1 and July 8, 2024, HPBOSE held class 10 compartment exams for students who failed one or two courses in the main annual examinations. It was their last chance to save the academic year.



How to check?

By entering their login details, such as their roll number, candidates who took the exam can access their marks and examine their results on the official website, hpbose.org.

-Go to hpbose.org, the official website.

-Select the results tab on the homepage.

-Click the link for the July 2024 Matric Supplementary Result.

-Send the roll number in.

-The screen will display the HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2024.

-Open the scorecard PDF and download it.

-Preserve it for future use.

HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2024

In the HP Board Class 10th Exam 2024, 12,613 candidates did not receive a passing grade; 10,474 of these candidates are qualified to take the compartment exams. Students had pay an extra cost for each topic on the application form at the time of submission.

HPBOSE Class 10 exam

The overall pass rate for the HP Class 10th results this year is 74.61%. The top 10 ranking includes 92 students, 72 of which are female.

The state-wide Class 10 board exam took place from March 2–21, 2024. The Class 10th board test was administered by the board every day from 8.45 a.m. to 12 p.m. in a single shift.

The same shift was used for all of the papers. Each student was allowed a quarter of an hour to read the question paper. Across the state, more than 90000 pupils took the HPBOSE Class 10 board test.