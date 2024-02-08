HP TET 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) held in November-December 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination during this period can now view their scores on the official website of HPBOSE.

Date and Time of Result Declaration:

Exam conduced on: November 26, 27, and December 3, 9, 2023

First Shift Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Second Shift Time: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

How to Check HP TET 2023 Result:

To access the HP TET 2023 results, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Look for the tab labelled 'TET' and click on it to proceed.

Locate the section titled 'Results of Teacher Eligibility Test TET- Nov 2023' and provide your roll number and application number as per your examination details.

After entering the required details, click on the search button to view your HP TET 2023 scorecard.

You can then download the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their HP TET 2023 results promptly using the provided instructions. For any further inquiries or assistance, they can reach out to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.