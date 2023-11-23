 HP TET 2023: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) today, November 23.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
HP TET 2023: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download | Representative Image

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards at hpbose.org by entering their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET exam 2023 for TGT and Language Teacher among other positions will be held on November 26 and November 27. According to media reports, around 45,000 candidates have registered for the HP TET exam.

Two shifts—one from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.—will be held for the exam between November 26 and December 9. Seven disciplines are covered in the exam: Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, medical, arts, non-medical, and language instructor.

How to apply:

Go to the official website of HPBOSE:

Click on the link that says HP TET 2023

Candidates will be asked to enter their application number and date of birth.

After submitting that information, the admit card will be displayed.

Download the card and keep a printout for future reference.



