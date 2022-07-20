HP CET Result 2022 declared, here's how to check at himtu.ac.in |

Today, July 20, the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HP CET) 2022 results were released by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). The HP CET results are now accessible on the university's official website, himtu.ac.in. By using their roll number or name, applicants who took the entrance exam can verify and download their HP CET score card. On July 10, the Himachal Pradesh CET exam was administered offline using pen and paper.

The HP CET exam lasted for three hours (180 minutes). Candidates were required to complete 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for admission to the undergraduate programme and 100 MCQs for the postgraduate programme.

Here's how to check result:

1) Visit the HPTU official website at himtu.ac.in

2) Select the 'Result of HPCET-2022' link.

3) Enter your roll number or name.

4) Check the CET scorecard and download it

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam must show up for the counselling session. Out of the total number of seats, 15% are reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ). While 15% of seats are set aside for management students only at private institutions, 5% of seats are set aside for non-resident Indians (NRI), and 65% are set aside for the HP State Quota (HPSQ).

