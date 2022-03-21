How to revise for CMAT (Quant) in less time

Since the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) occurs on April 9, 2022, here's how to revise the Quant section with a few days left.

Revise and Recall

Firstly, revise whatever you have studied so far. Revision can be tedious, but if you don't revise, you will not be able to recall. Revision is the key. Moreover, take mocks to understand your mistakes.

Scan the paper as you solve

Another tip is to scan the paper as you solve it. Take a look at further questions as you solve the others. This strategy will help you discover what you can solve and what you cannot before time. Even if you spend 15 seconds scanning one question, you will have finished seeing all 20 questions.

Solve easy questions first

Since there is a negative marking in the paper, start with easy questions first. There are 20 questions with a total time limit of 30 - 40 minutes. If you find an easy question, solve it right away. If you find a moderately difficult question, you can mark it for 'review.' If you find a difficult question, you may leave it. This strategy will help departmentalize your paper and save you time.

Don't get speedy

Even if you solve 15 questions, you will get the percentile you deserve. Take your time to understand what you can solve and what you cannot. Don't try to complete everything quickly. Your strategy should be to get at least 2-3 additional questions in the last 10 minutes.

(Inputs provided by Rahul Agrawal, Career Launchers, Nerul)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:36 PM IST