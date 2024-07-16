How To Apply For Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025? | (Representative image)

The registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is now officially open. The CLAT 2025 exam is set for December 1, 2024, and it will take place in pen and paper format from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The registration form for candidates who qualify for CLAT 2025 can be accessed on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT PG 2025 registration is open as well. Both registration and processing will end on October 15.

Candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and below poverty line (BPL) categories must pay Rs 3,500 to complete the CLAT 2025 registration, while applicants from the general and other backward classes must submit an application fee of Rs 4,000.

Eligibility criteria for CLAT 2025:

For the 5-year LLB course:

Candidates from general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, or OCI categories must achieve a minimum of 45% marks in their qualifying examination (10+2 or equivalent).

Candidates from SC, ST categories require a minimum of 40% marks.

For the LLM course:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks (or equivalent grade) for general, OBC, PWD, N

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.