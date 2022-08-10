How is PGDM Finance a Great Career Move for Youngsters?

In the post-Covid rallies, India's public equity markets have produced world-beating returns. Markets that have been riding on ultra-low interest rates, unprecedented cash flows in equity mutual funds, and a rising trend of passive investing among retail investors have already begun to overheat. According to fund managers, the pressure to perform is greater in a bull market than in a bear market, so mastering the art of equity research and fund management requires mental steadiness in addition to advanced number crunching skills and a thorough understanding of macroeconomic and global developments.

In the search for better risk-adjusted returns, many high-net-worth investors have moved to the more information-asymmetric spheres of private equity. Furthermore, a growing trend toward digital consumerism in food delivery, e-commerce, and retail has resulted in a slew of tech-driven businesses during the pandemic and subsequent post-pandemic recovery periods. These technology-driven startups have drawn cash-rich private equity and venture capital investors from all over the world. Managing unconventional investments such as private equity and venture capital funds necessitates an unconventional skill set that combines strategy and finance expertise, as well as the temperament to pursue the grail of risk adjusted excess returns.

While traditional finance courses such as Chartered Accountancy and CFA aim to develop specific finance skill sets in auditing, financial reporting, and investment research, the Post Graduate Diploma in Finance (PGDM-Finance) Programme from Premier B-Schools equips future finance professionals with the necessary skills in finance, strategy, economics, communication, and quant. Graduates of the PGDM in Finance programme are in high demand in top commercial and investment banks, non-banking financial services firms, private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and even leading consulting firms throughout the country and the world.

This course will not only give you practical knowledge and understanding of financial operations, but it will also help you develop management and technical skills. After finishing their courses, the majority of graduates want to work in stable, well-paying jobs. To accomplish the aforementioned, it is critical to understand financial numbers and make sound decisions about new products, projects, investments, and stocks. They can also specialize in mergers and acquisitions to foster a cohesively global culture within and outside of their organization. As a result, pursuing a PGDM in Finance is a wise decision that will assist you in charting a successful professional path in the highly paid finance and consulting job market.

Why is PGDM Finance so well-liked? Among the Generation Z

Generation Z has made a name for itself in the workplace by demonstrating unprecedented levels of digital and financial proficiency, commitment, analytical mindset, goal-oriented ambition, and, most importantly, risk-taking ability. As Generation Z enters the workforce, employers must understand the work and benefits that must be provided in order to effectively nurture them as better business leaders. New generation workers are always important to hire because they bring a new perspective and insight, as well as significant talents, to the table.



Managers in their middle-age have a better rapport with Generation Z. Furthermore, Gen Z seeks a more balanced work/life experience to avoid the burnout that has plagued previous generations, with 38 percent ranking work/life balance as a top priority when looking for a job.

All of the aforementioned criteria can be met by enrolling in a comprehensive PGDM Finance programme. A PGDM Finance course from a reputable B-School is their go-to plan for fulfilling their ideas of life and livelihood while keeping their ambitions in mind and matching their demands.

Various Possibilities

Banking, finance, and consulting provide an endless supply of opportunities. Although finance is a support function in the majority of product market and service providers, it sets the agenda for corporate objectives such as shareholder wealth maximisation, corporate governance, equity linked compensation plans, and as a critical performance measure. On the other hand, opportunities in commercial and retail banking, investment banking, equity and fixed income research, fund management, private equity, venture funds, and hedge funds abound in the investment domain. As a result, after completing your postgraduate diploma in finance (PGDM- Finance) from a top B-School in Delhi, you will have a variety of options for choosing and working in your preferred field.

Increased Salary Prospects

Another factor that makes a PGDM in Finance a good career choice is the high wages. Skilled financial experts will earn more money no matter where they move or who they work for. Obviously, compensation structures vary by firm, but financial experts from India's PGDM institutions are well-versed in negotiating attractive packages. Aside from that, you should stay up to date on current events in order to stay one step ahead of your colleagues in a competitive market and command a higher salary.

For example, you may have heard of several corporate success stories in which individuals rose through the ranks of their organisations based on their understanding of numbers and financial policy formulation

Conclusion

These are some of the benefits of pursuing a career in the financial sector. Enroll in a reputable B-School to pursue your PGDM in finance. When selecting a B-School, ensure that it has a solid reputation for providing high-quality education, highly qualified and experienced teachers, excellent learning and research infrastructure, and an impeccable track record of place

(Prof. Himanshu Joshi- FORE School of Management, New Delhi: Over two decades of experience in teaching, training, and research at MBA/PGDM level. Currently working as Professor in Finance with FORE School of Management, New Delhi.)