'How Dare You Threaten Students...': Rahul Gandhi Slams Delhi University Over Advisory Against Student Protests

X @RahulGandhi

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Delhi University's statement cautioning students against participating in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Responding to the statement on X, Gandhi wrote: "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?



Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes. https://t.co/Mx6D19SP5h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2026

DU issues advisory on protests

His remarks came after Delhi University issued a statement on its social media account X asking students and faculty to stay away from "any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, citing Supreme Court directives. The university warned that participation in such activities could invite legal action, pose risks to personal safety, and adversely affect students' academic progress and professional opportunities. The advisory also urged students to remain cautious of fake and misleading content being circulated online.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

The official statement further added that, "Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution, as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."

We welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning. In the spirit of harmony and healing,… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

Vice-Chancellor responds

Additionally, while talking to the media, Aaj Tak quoted DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh as saying, "If there's too much politics, it will cause more damage to children and educational institutions. The future of children is our topmost priority."

DU's earlier statement

Earlier, on 23rd July, the university also welcomed PM Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

The university further stated that, "This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning. In the spirit of harmony and healing, we earnestly request Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to end his fast in the interest of our students. Our students’ future is the future of our nation."

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also shared a similar advisory, stating that, "All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

Advisory

All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting… — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026

The advisory further added, "Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship."