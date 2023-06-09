Hostel Rape-Murder Victim's Father Demands Action Against Warden

PC: Pushpita Chaterjee

Mumbai: The father of the 18-year-old student who was allegedly raped and murdered at a government-run college in the city continued to demand action against the hostel wardens for allegedly neglecting her daughter's complaint and ensuring her security.

Speaking at a press conference held by the city unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, the father said that he can't trust the police's investigation of the incident as they are yet to question the wardens. " Around 15 days ago, my daughter called me saying that the guard was trying to be close to her. He would unnecessarily ask whether the electricity in her room is working on not. He came to her room on a few occasions on various pretexts. I asked her to make a complaint to the Warden, which she did. She also told one of her friends about it. If the warden had taken timely action this wouldn't have happened," said the father.

The student was allegedly assaulted and strangulated in the wee hours of June 6. The alleged perpetrator later killed himself by jumping in front of a train between Charni Road and Marine Lines railway stations.

The father, who is an AAP office-bearer in Akola and runs a weekly newspaper, also faulted the hostel administration for letting the victim stay alone on the fourth floor of the hostel building and questioned whether due process was followed in appointing the alleged perpetrator.

The warden didn't respond to FPJ's calls and messages.

AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma criticised the government for poor security apparatus at the hostel. "The hostel has only one entrance, whose keys are with male security guards. We are told that the CCTV cameras on the top floors don't work, only the ones on the ground floor do. How can an incident take place in such a heavily policed area near the state's seat of power," she said.

At the press conference, the father was accompanied by the victim's mother, brother and other members of the family. The deceased's last rites were performed at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar on Thursday evening. The victim's mother was later admitted to a city hospital, as she wasn't feeling well.