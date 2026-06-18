'Hopeful Of Police Permission': CJP Gears Up For 2nd Jantar Mantar Protest On June 20 | X / Cockroachisback

New Delhi: The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said it would go ahead with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, and expressed hope that Delhi Police would grant permission for the demonstration.

The June 20 mobilisation is expected to culminate in an indefinite sit-in demanding Pradhan's resignation, according to the organisation.

Addressing a press conference here, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had called for a peaceful protest and had approached Delhi Police for permission.

"We have given a call for a peaceful protest. We have requested the Delhi Police's cooperation and are hopeful that permission will be granted. This will be a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," Das said, and invited artists and singers to join and perform at the demonstration.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that four NEET aspirants had died by suicide in the last 24 hours and claimed that 11 students had died by suicide since the NEET paper leak issue came to light.

"Four families have been destroyed. Since the NEET paper leak, 11 students have died by suicide," Ranka said, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased students.

He reiterated the organisation's firm demand for Pradhan's resignation. "Our position is clear. We want Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. We are coming again on June 20 for a protest because there has been no communication from the government," Ranka said.

He extended his wishes to students about to take the examination, expressing hope that by the time the exam process concludes, the education minister would have been replaced.

Ranka stated that Pradhan's continued leadership, despite the ongoing controversy, raises serious questions about democratic accountability.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, CJP has emerged as a youth-led online movement that has campaigned on issues such as examination irregularities, unemployment and recruitment delays.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)